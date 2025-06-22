SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 39,324 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 669.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 725.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 191,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV opened at $14.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

