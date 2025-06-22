Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SHPH stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $107.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -1.10.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

