Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.65.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,539.17. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.2%

Sirius XM stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.56%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.