Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Sony by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724,932 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 425.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sony by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Sony by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of Sony stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

