Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Allete by 78.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Allete by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Allete by 646.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Allete in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allete in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Allete Price Performance

ALE opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19. Allete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Allete Announces Dividend

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.30 million. Allete had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Allete’s payout ratio is 91.54%.

Allete Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

