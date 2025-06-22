Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 400867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $336.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 9,853,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,868,000 after buying an additional 193,962 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,596,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after buying an additional 930,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after buying an additional 378,163 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

