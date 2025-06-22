SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ SRM opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.59. SRM Entertainment has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.33 million, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.21.

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SRM Entertainment had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

