SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
SRM Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SRM opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.59. SRM Entertainment has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.33 million, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.21.
SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SRM Entertainment had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SRM Entertainment
SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.
