State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 28,000 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 415.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in RLI by 580.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 354,219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 15,376.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 160,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 159,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,088 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RLI by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 108,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. Compass Point downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

NYSE:RLI opened at $72.05 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

