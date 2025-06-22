State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.42 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $537.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

