Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 128.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

JPM stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.36 and a 200-day moving average of $251.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.