Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of SF opened at $97.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

