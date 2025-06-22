Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $493.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 575,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,295.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 1,370,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $6,415,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,608,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,649,286.96. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,982,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 513,422 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,405.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,362 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,635,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 170,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 164,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,985,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 255,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

