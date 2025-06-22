Stride (NYSE:LRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. Stride has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $162.30.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,973,000 after buying an additional 591,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,095,000 after buying an additional 401,838 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,397,000 after buying an additional 375,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after buying an additional 367,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.