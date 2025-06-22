Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $14.83 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

