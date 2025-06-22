Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.58.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$55.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.59 and a 12-month high of C$58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 25,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.99, for a total value of C$1,432,478.57. Also, Director Russell Girling acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.41 per share, with a total value of C$504,100.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

