Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $170.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

