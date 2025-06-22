Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TFX. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

View Our Latest Report on TFX

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.88. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $3,040,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.