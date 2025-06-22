The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 14,049.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 735,170 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11,904.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 626,304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,256,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

