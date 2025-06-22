The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $177.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,171,680. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,099,398. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

