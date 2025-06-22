The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW opened at $332.89 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.27 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.31 and a 200-day moving average of $349.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

