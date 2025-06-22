Top Green Energy Stocks To Follow Now – June 20th

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 945,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.18. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 624,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,102. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.13. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

