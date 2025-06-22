Top Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 20th

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, Linde, BP, NuScale Power, Shell, Air Products and Chemicals, and CF Industries are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.10. 10,141,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,694,589. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.66.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Linde stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $456.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,936. Linde has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.19.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,045,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,844. BP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NuScale Power stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,727. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shell stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,478. Shell has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE:APD traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.34. The stock had a trading volume of 476,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,241. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.74. 1,258,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45.

