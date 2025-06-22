Top Leisure Stocks To Consider – June 20th

Get alerts:

SRM Entertainment, Airbnb, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, and Trip.com Group are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

Shares of NASDAQ:SRM traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,281,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,755. The stock has a market cap of $193.58 million, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SRM Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

ABNB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,823. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.90. 961,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $279.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,997,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,327,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. Carnival has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,871. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.09.

