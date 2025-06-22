Top Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 20th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, Constellation Energy, NextEra Energy, and Southern are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.39. 76,556,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,702,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $179.66 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.61, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.01. 3,595,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,432. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.82 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.36.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $6.73 on Friday, hitting $483.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,088. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $500.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.65.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $184.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Vistra has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $146.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.92. 1,404,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,002. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $352.00.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.22. 5,602,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,006,203. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.42. 3,815,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32.

