Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KFY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Korn/Ferry International Stock Down 1.1%

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.42. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Korn/Ferry International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth $62,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.