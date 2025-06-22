Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Position Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vale by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,338,000 after buying an additional 10,557,888 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 6,023,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vale by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,995,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,541,000 after buying an additional 5,775,590 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vale by 6,547.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,782,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after buying an additional 4,710,481 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Shares of VALE opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

