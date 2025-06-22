Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $124.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.35. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

