VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of VEON in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

VEON Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VEON opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.51. VEON has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.00 million. VEON had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of VEON by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 21.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

