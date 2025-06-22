VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 358.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,759 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $112,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,769.95. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.40, for a total transaction of $1,402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,236,450. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,599. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $280.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.77. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.49 and a 12-month high of $288.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

