Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,260,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $597,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vertiv by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,349,000 after acquiring an additional 990,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

