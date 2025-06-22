VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Up 20% – Still a Buy?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 700,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 244,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
