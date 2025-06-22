VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s What Happened

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 700,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 244,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55.
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
