VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million. VTEX had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

