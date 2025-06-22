VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTEX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTEX
VTEX Stock Up 0.4%
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million. VTEX had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of VTEX
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VTEX
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.