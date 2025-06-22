Wall Street Zen Downgrades DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2025

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCNFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.5%

DigitalOcean stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after buying an additional 93,347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 130,263 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.