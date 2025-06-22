Wall Street Zen Downgrades DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.5%

DigitalOcean stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after buying an additional 93,347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 130,263 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

