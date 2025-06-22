Wall Street Zen Downgrades Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hoth Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOTH

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.