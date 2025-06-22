Wall Street Zen Downgrades Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

