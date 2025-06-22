Wall Street Zen Downgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FUN opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $0.09. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $202.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 5,929 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $224,649.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,368.18. The trade was a 45.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

