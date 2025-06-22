Wall Street Zen Upgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to “Buy”

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 22,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Baxter International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

