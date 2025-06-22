Wall Street Zen Upgrades Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) to “Buy”

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 18.46%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 273,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $13,736,628.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,677,118.10. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,560 shares of company stock valued at $32,034,898. Corporate insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,627.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,719,000 after acquiring an additional 736,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 97,950 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

