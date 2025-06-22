Water Stocks To Follow Now – June 20th

Get alerts:

Home Depot, PepsiCo, Progressive, CocaCola, RTX, CRH, and O’Reilly Automotive are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $350.11. 2,898,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,532. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.63. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $348.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,945,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,145. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $144.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Progressive stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,434. Progressive has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

CocaCola stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,996,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,219,330. CocaCola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $297.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,848,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. RTX has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $87.63. 4,676,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,647. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

ORLY stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $67.24 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Further Reading