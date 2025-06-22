Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 94,355 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 151.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 94,355 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $24,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $138.98 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.24.

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,177.35. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $753,891.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,162,903.10. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

