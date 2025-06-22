Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $875.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,181,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after buying an additional 48,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 474,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 11.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 73,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

