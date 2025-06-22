WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.84, but opened at $66.57. WisdomTree International Equity Fund shares last traded at $62.63, with a volume of 1,601 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $561.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000.

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

