W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Shares of WTI opened at $2.17 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $319.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.65.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.91 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 775.16%. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
