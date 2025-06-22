XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.85. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 805.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

