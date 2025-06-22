ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Wall Street Zen cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $17.21 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 100.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,757 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 831.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,669,000 after acquiring an additional 820,686 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $13,950,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 162.4% during the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 1,041,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 644,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

