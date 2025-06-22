ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Wall Street Zen cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.8%

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $17.21 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 100.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,757 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 831.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,669,000 after acquiring an additional 820,686 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $13,950,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 162.4% during the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 1,041,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 644,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

