12,215 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 26.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $98.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $154.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

