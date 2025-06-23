255 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $137.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.63. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

