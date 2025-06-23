900 Shares in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after buying an additional 2,088,839 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,361,000 after buying an additional 235,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,445,000 after buying an additional 204,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,748,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,283,000 after buying an additional 437,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE STAG opened at $36.38 on Monday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

