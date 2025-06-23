Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $2,403.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,387.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,090.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,563.21 and a 12-month high of $2,635.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.